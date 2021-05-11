Stockton mayor on efforts to test universal basic income As part of our ongoing series American Voices, we're exploring how issues facing the U.S. are playing out at the local level. Nearly one in four people in Stockton, California, live below the poverty line. In 2016 Michael Tubbs was elected the youngest mayor of the city at the age of 26 and became its first African-American mayor. Tubbs joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how he's trying to address Stockton's poverty with an innovative program to give some residents $500 dollars a month to fight economic hardship.