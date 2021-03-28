Live

Watch CBSN Live

Stocks soar, oil prices remain low

On Thursday the Dow Jones Industrial Average had its best day in more than three years. For analysis on the growing U.S. economy CBSN's Jeff Glor talks with Yahoo! finance senior columnist Michael Santoli.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.