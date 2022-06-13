Watch CBS News

Stocks plummet as inflation fears mount

The S and P fell to its lowest point this year as investors come to terms with consumer prices rising at their fastest pace in 40 years. The drop is just the latest in a string of downturns for the markets. Elaine Quijano takes a look.
