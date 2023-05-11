Watch CBS News

Stocks end in the red following PPI data release

The Dow Jones ended the day in the red Thursday, as investors react to new consumer price index and producer price index data. Opus: Advice First CEO Nancy Daoud spoke with Lana Zak and Errol Barnett about what the new numbers mean for the economy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.