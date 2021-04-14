Live

"Stingrays" secretly track cellphones

Law enforcement uses tracking devices called "stingrays" to locate cellphones. But the technology also picks up personal information from other cellphones that happen to be nearby. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN to explain.
