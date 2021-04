Sting: A Renaissance man Gordon Sumner, known to the world as Sting, is a hard person to pin down. The son of a milkman in Newcastle, England, he's dug ditches, taught school, and had a string of hits as front man of The Police - only to walk away from the highly-successful band to forge a solo career. Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, a filmmaker and actress, invited "Sunday Morning" anchor Charles Osgood to talk music, and to share a lunch with recipes from Trudie's cookbook. Originally broadcast November 7, 1999.