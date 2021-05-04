"Still Processing" podcast hosts on "unsettling" Charlottesville violence New York Times writers Wesley Morris and Jenna Wortham take a critical look at cultural issues in their popular podcast, "Still Processing." In their most recent episode, they discussed the white supremacist rally and violence in Charlottesville. Morris and Wortham join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the role white people need to play in conversations about race, and how the institution of white supremacy needs to be dismantled.