"Sticky Fingers" author on the "messy" story of Rolling Stone magazine In the world of music journalism, the names don't get much bigger than Rolling Stone magazine co-founder and publisher Jann Wenner. The long-awaited biography of Wenner, "Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine" comes as the magazine celebrates 50 years and is the product of hours of interviews with Wenner and exclusive access to the magazine's archives. Author Joe Hagan joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss Wenner's complicated legacy, his role in shaping our celebrity-driven culture and address criticism of the book.