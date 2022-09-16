Watch CBS News

Steven Law on "The Takeout" - 9/16/22

Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund, joins Major Garrett for this week's episode of "The Takeout" to discuss his work on Capitol Hill, his time with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and the upcoming midterm elections.
