Steve Scalise nominated to be next House speaker, likely doesn't have votes to win Republicans voted Wednesday to nominate House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana as the next House speaker after the historic ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy last week. But with more than four House Republicans coming out against his candidacy, it is unclear if Scalise will have the 217 votes necessary to win the gavel. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports from Capitol Hill.