Steve Scalise and Paul Ryan's emotional reunion on Capitol Hill House Majority Whip Steve Scalise received a rousing ovation on the House floor Thursday on his return to Congress, more than three months after he was shot at a baseball practice. "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell sat down with Scalise for a "60 Minutes" interview, just minutes before his address. Our cameras captured his emotional reunion with House Speaker Paul Ryan. Watch the full interview this Sunday, Oct. 1 on "60 Minutes" at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT.