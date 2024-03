Steve Martin gets the documentary film treatment The comedian known for being wild and crazy is now the subject of a documentary on Apple TV+, titled "STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Steve Martin, and with filmmaker and longtime fan Morgan Neville, about telling the 78-year-old legend's life story, from his comedy records and "SNL," to walking away from standup, to playing a mean banjo.