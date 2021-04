Steve Martin and Carmen Cusack on Tony-nominated "Bright Star" Comedian, writer, actor, producer and musician Steve Martin just added Broadway to his impressive resume. The Grammy and Emmy-winner co-wrote the new bluegrass musical, "Bright Star," with singer-songwriter Edie Brickell. The show, starring actress Carmen Cusack, is nominated for five Tony Awards. Martin and Cusack join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the process of creating the musical.