Steve Hartman on kids and country music lyrics Steve Hartman and his kids are hooked on country music thanks to Kix Brooks of Brooks and Dunn. The lyrics about hard-drinking and other real life issues have facilitated some hard, but useful conversations. Steve Hartman reports for “On the Road.” Editor's Note: There has been some concern about the safety of the boys while riding in the vehicle. The boys were both in properly installed child safety seats and the airbags were turned off. The truck does not have a backseat and it is not illegal under NY State law for children to ride in the front seat.