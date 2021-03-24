Live

Steve Buscemi on his "Boardwalk Empire" role

Web extra: Having played some disreputable characters in his day, actor Steve Buscemi talks to correspondent Tracy Smith about his starring role as crooked politician "Nucky" Thompson in the long-running HBO crime drama, "Boardwalk Empire."
