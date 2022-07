Steve Bannon's criminal contempt trial to begin as Jan. 6 committee preps for public hearing Former Trump aide Steve Bannon's criminal trial begins Monday, despite arguments from his attorney that the Washington-based jury will not be able to be unbiased in the case. CBS congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the case set against Bannon and how it could be affected by the Jan. 6 committee's Thursday hearing.