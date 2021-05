Steve Bannon: "The bishops have been terrible" on DACA Charlie Rose will interview President Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon on Sunday's "60 Minutes." The interview is already making headlines for Bannon's controversial comments about the Catholic Church. Bannon said "the bishops have been terrible about this" for criticizing President Trump for ending DACA, the program that helped 800,000 undocumented young people stay in the country.