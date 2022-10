Steve Bannon set to be sentenced for contempt of Congress: CBS News Flash Oct. 21, 2022 Steve Bannon is to be sentenced for contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol. A jury has dismissed the $40 million civil lawsuit against actor Kevin Spacey brought by Anthony Rapp, and this summer, Joni Mitchell will headline her first concert in over two decades.