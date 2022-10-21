Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in prison, but remains free pending appeal Trump ally and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, after he defied a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 select committee. But he remains free pending his appeal. Bannon spoke to reporters after the sentencing, and CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane joins CBS News from the D.C. District Court with more.