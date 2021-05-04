Live

Steve Bannon out as White House chief strategist

President Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon is out of the White House as of Friday, as recently appointed Chief of Staff John Kelly asserts control over the feuding within the administration. Anthony Mason anchors this CBS News Special Report.
