Steve Bannon: "I'm a street fighter" Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's "60 Minutes" conversation with Charlie Rose is Bannon's first extensive television interview since he left the Trump administration. The founding board member of the conservative publication, Breitbart News, was a key player in President Trump's White House. He left last month after clashes with other aides and returned to Breitbart. Watch Charlie Rose's full report Sunday, Sept. 10, on "60 Minutes."