Steve Bannon: GOP establishment "trying to nullify the 2016 election" Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, speaking with Charlie Rose for "60 Minutes," said he believes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and to some extent House Speaker Paul Ryan "do not want Donald Trump's populist, economic nationalist agenda to be implemented." The interview, Bannon's first on television since leaving the White House last month, airs Sunday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.