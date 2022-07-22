Former Trump aide Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress A jury has found Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to former President Donald Trump, guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress, for not complying with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena for documents and testimony. The jury deliberated for under three hours before reaching a verdict. Bannon appeared outside the court to say, "I stand with Trump and the Constitution, and I will never back off that - ever. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane was at the court for the verdict.