Former Trump aide Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress

A jury has found Steve Bannon, chief White House strategist to former President Donald Trump, guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress, for not complying with a Jan. 6 committee subpoena for documents and testimony. The jury deliberated for under three hours before reaching a verdict. Bannon appeared outside the court to say, "I stand with Trump and the Constitution, and I will never back off that - ever. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane was at the court for the verdict.
