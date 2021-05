Stephen Sondheim celebrates the power of teachers Broadway musical legend Stephen Sondheim treasures the role that teachers have played in his life, and today helps honor educators with the annual Kennedy Center/Stephen Sondheim Inspirational Teacher Awards. In this web exclusive, Mo Rocca talks with Sondheim about the teachers who have inspired him, and visits with a recent award recipient, Tracey Rains of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School in Tennessee, whose selfless mentoring of student Chelsea Hayes was nothing short of life-altering.