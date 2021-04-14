Stephen Colbert on $14M DonorsChoose.org funding by public figures DonorsChoose.org is a website that uses crowdfunding to help public school students and teachers, and today, more than 50 actors, athletes and entrepreneurs have pledged to fully fund all public school grant requests on the site for specific areas. Stephen Colbert inspired these donations after funding all #BestSchoolDay public school projects last spring in his home state of South Carolina. Colbert, a DonorsChoose.org board member and host of “The Late Show,” joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the big announcement.