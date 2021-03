Women, minorities underrepresented in STEM fields A study by U.S. News & World Report finds America is not producing enough workers to keep up with growing STEM (science technology, engineering and mathematics) field. Part of the problem is women and minorities are underrepresented in the fields. U.S. News & World Report chief content officer Brian Kelly and Weill Cornell Medical College dean Dr. Laurie H. Glimcher discuss the study with the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts.