Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva: "This is my fault, and my fault only" Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Alejandro Villanueva held a press conference Monday and spoke out about the national anthem protest that took place before Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears. Villanueva was the only player standing instead of boycotting with the rest of his teammates and said he "feels embarrassed" and that he threw his teammates "under the bus, unintentionally."