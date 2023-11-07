Status of Hamas' hostages unknown, Netanyahu says cease-fire won't happen without their release Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday in an interview with ABC News there would only be a cease-fire in Gaza if Hamas agreed to free the more than 240 hostages it's believed to be holding there. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio has more on how little we know about the hostages' wellbeing and the mounting pressure Netanyahu is facing to resign over the security failures of Oct. 7.