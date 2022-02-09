Live

States wrestle with COVID rules as cases fall

The number of states that are moving to end indoor mask mandates for schools and public places is growing as COVID cases decline. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned states about moving too fast. Mola Lenghi has the latest.
