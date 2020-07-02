Coronavirus Updates
Breaking News Emails
Lives To Remember
Texas Mask Order
Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested
Miami-Dade Police
Amanda Kloots Interview
Iran Nuclear Facility
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
At least 18 transgender people slain in 2020, advocacy group says
Texas governor issues mandatory mask policy
Officer involved in Elijah McClain photo investigation resigns
Remains found in Vanessa Guillen search not "positively identified"
Consumers avoiding stores amid COVID surge
Constellation Brands buys wine delivery startup
Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by the FBI
Gym owners: Why close fitness centers while bars stay open?
Supreme Court to hear legal showdown over Mueller grand jury docs
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
States slow reopening measures as coronavirus cases spike
Florida is facing a record 10,000 new coronavirus cases, and infections are now up in 37 states ahead of the July 4 weekend. David Begnaud reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue