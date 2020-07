States move to expand mail-in-voting ahead of November elections A record number of Americans are expected to vote by mail in November due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump and his allies, however, continue to argue without evidence that this could lead to what he calls a "rigged" election. CBSN legal contributor Keir Dougall and Lawrence Norden, the director of the Brennan Center's Election Reform program, joined "Red & Blue" with more.