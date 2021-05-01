Live

States beginning to pass "Blue Lives Matter" laws

A growing number of states are passing so-called "Blue Lives Matter" laws," with Texas on the verge of joining Louisiana and Kentucky as the third state to classify violence against officers as a hate crime. Tony Dokoupil reports.
