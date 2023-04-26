State Rep. Zooey Zephyr speaks on floor of Montana House while facing discipline vote Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr told her colleagues on the House floor Wednesday, "you cannot kill democracy," as the legislature debated disciplining her. Zephyr, who is transgender, has been prohibited by her Republican colleagues from debating a bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors. GOP House leaders presented a motion Wednesday afternoon to determine whether Zephyr's "actions" during a rally Monday on her behalf necessitate "disciplinary consequences."