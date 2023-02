State of the war in Ukraine one year later U.S. officials estimate more then 200,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since its invasion of Ukraine a year ago. But as the war enters its second year, Russian forces are pushing to make gains in eastern Ukraine with the U.K. defense secretary saying Russia has deployed 97% of its ground forces in Ukraine. CBS News foreign policy and national security contributor H.R. McMaster joined Anne-Marie Green on CBS News Mornings.