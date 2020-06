State of the union as Americans face crisis The White House is currently weighing police reform legislation. Meanwhile, Joe Biden is resisting calls from protesters to defund the police, but is proposing reforms. CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News political contributor Joel Payne and Republican strategist Joseph Pinion join the CBSN special, "Red & Blue: State of Our Union," to discuss the latest news.