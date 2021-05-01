Live

State leaders vow to uphold Paris deal terms

Mayors and governors have pledged to uphold the Paris climate agreement after President Trump pulled out of the global accord. Reuters energy and environment correspondent Valerie Volcovici joins CBSN from Washington, D.C., to discuss the backlash.
