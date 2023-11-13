U.S. State Department spokesperson on crisis at Gaza hospitals The World Health Organization says Gaza's largest hospital, the Al Shifa hospital, has been without water for days and is not able to function as a hospital anymore. Gaza's Hamas-run Ministry of Health said Monday other hospitals also were out of service. Israel says Hamas complexes lie under the Al Shifa hospital compound, which the group denies. Vedant Patel, the principal deputy spokesperson for the State Department, joined CBS News to discuss the situation in Gaza.