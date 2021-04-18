Live

Watch CBSN Live

Startup will pay for employee weddings

The CEO of Boxed Wholesale announced to his staff Tuesday that the company would pay up to $20,000 for any full-time employee's wedding. The startup currently has 122 full-time workers. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more on the unusual fringe benefit.
