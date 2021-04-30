Live

Watch CBSN Live

Startup reuses wedding flowers to lower costs

The average cost of a wedding in the United States costs more than $26,000 and more than $1,200 of that is spent on flowers. Meg Oliver reports on Bloomerent, a start-up company helping people nip rising wedding costs in the bud.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.