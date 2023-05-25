IRS Whistleblower
DeSantis 2024 Run
Uvalde, 1 Year Later
Lunar Lander Crash
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Oath Keepers founder sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 attack
Supreme Court rules against EPA in dispute over regulating wetlands
U.S. warship sunk by "kamikaze bomb" during WWII found off Japan
"Putin's butcher" says Russia at risk of losing Ukraine war and facing "revolution"
Bannon criticizes DeSantis, Musk, outside court in his N.Y. felony case
Atlantic hurricane season forecast to have at least 12 named storms
More mpox cases reported as authorities brace for summer resurgence
U.S. woman reportedly loses leg in shark attack in Turks and Caicos
South Carolina governor signs 6-week abortion ban into law
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Startup making caskets from mushrooms
In a bid to create sustainable, biodegradable caskets and urns, a startup in Europe has found a way to use mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, to send people into the afterlife. CBS News' Ian Lee has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On