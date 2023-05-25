Watch CBS News

Startup making caskets from mushrooms

In a bid to create sustainable, biodegradable caskets and urns, a startup in Europe has found a way to use mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, to send people into the afterlife. CBS News' Ian Lee has the story.
