Stars pay tribute at Robert De Niro, Friars event The stars flocked to New York's Waldorf Astoria for a Friars Club event honoring Robert De Niro and Mexican telecommunications magnate Carlos Slim. De Niro received the club's Entertainment Icon Award while Slim was honored for his charitable efforts with the Friars Foundation Icon Award for Philanthropy. Sting, Larry King, Frankie Valli, Penny Marshall, Tony Bennett and Joe Jackson spoke to CBS News' Ken Lombardi about the prestigious honors given to De Niro and Slim.