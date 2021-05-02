Stars of "Orange Is the New Black" on new season, political themes Netflix show "Orange Is the New Black" debuted its fifth season Friday. The Emmy-winning series is based on a privileged young woman whose decade-old relationship with a drug runner gets her thrown into a women's federal prison. The new season finds the inmates in control of the prison after a riot. Stars Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon and Danielle Brooks join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the show's political themes and how the characters are standing up together in this season.