Live

Watch CBSN Live

Stars of "Hamilton" freestyle rap with Obama

Lin-Manuel Miranda, star of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton" performs a freestyle rap at the White House with President Obama and a U.S. Marine Corps drummer. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has the details and video.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.