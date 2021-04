Stars join Global Citizen to help fight poverty with music Some of music’s biggest stars will be on stage in Washington this weekend at the Global Citizen 2015 Earth Day with the goal of ending world poverty by 2030. The participating artists include Mary J. Blige, No Doubt and Usher. Global Citizen's CEO Hugh Evans and the organization's ambassador Deborra-Lee Furness join "CBS This Morning" to discuss a new platform launch.