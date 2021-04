Starbucks not backing down from "race together" campaign Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is standing behind his company's campaign to spark a conversation about race. This week, baristas nationwide began serving coffee with the words "race together" on cups, and critics ridiculed the effort on social media. Schultz told "CBS This Morning" he fully expected a backlash because talking about race is a difficult thing to do. Jericka Duncan reports.