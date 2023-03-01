Watch CBS News

Starbucks debuts olive oil infused coffee

Select Starbucks locations in Italy, and eventually the U.S., are introducing a new line of coffee drinks infused with a spoonful of olive oil. The company calls it Oleato. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more.
