Starbucks CEO talks "Upstanders" series, endorses Hillary Clinton Starbucks chairman and CEO Howard Schultz raised an important question earlier this year at his company's annual stockholders meeting: what does it mean to be a good citizen? Now Schultz is spearheading a national campaign to identify and inspire great citizens across the country. Schultz joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Starbuck's first original series, "Upstanders," and revealed who he's voting for in the 2016 elections.