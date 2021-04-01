Starbucks CEO: Diversity affects all of us

Live

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz explained to CBS News why his company is looking to start a conversation about race in its stores. "I believe we would be a much better society if we were inclusive," Schultz said.
