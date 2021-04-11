"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" shatters box office record “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” is already a hit at the box office. Disney is now predicting its continuation of the franchise will earn at least $215 million in the U.S. by Sunday, besting the record opening-weekend numbers set by "Jurassic World" six months ago. References to this blockbuster film are popping up everywhere, including the White House. Anthony Mason reports on why this movie could break other records if enthusiastic fans continue to flock to theaters.