Star Wars actor Richard Bonehill dies at 67

Richard Bonehill played many roles in the acclaimed “Star Wars” franchise, including a storm trooper, a rebel soldier and the pilot of a tie fighter pilot. The actor, who also appeared in "The Avengers" and other films, has died at age 67.
